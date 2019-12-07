Columbus man charged with making threat against Baltimore business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Fairfield County said a Columbus man who may have been planning a shooting at a local business has been arrested.

Officials in the Village of Baltimore said they received a tip Dec. 5 over social media that described an attack using firearms and a vehicle.

Sean Brandt, 20, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment.

Brandt allegedly made multiple social media posts and videos describing the intended attack.

Brandt is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fairfield County.

Baltimore Police said more charges may be pending.