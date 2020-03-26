Man charged with count one murder after shooting at Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was arrested in relation to a murder which occurred at a McDonald’s at 2520 S.Hamilton Dr on March 21 according to authorities.

Police say Brandon Price was arrested and charged with one count of murder in relation to a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s earlier this month.

On March 21 police say they responded to a call where a man was shot at the McDonald’s on 2520 S.Hamilton Dr.

They say when they arrived Ricardo Henderson was in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Henderson was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital by CFD Medic 823 in critical condition according to authorities.

Doctors say the man didn’t survive his injuries and pronounced dead around 6:15 p.m.