Columbus man charged in Newark hatchet attack

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Newark police are investigating after a man was injured in a hatchet attack.

According to the Newark Division of Police, at about 9:30pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the 350 block of Elmwood Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from injuries to his lower back caused by a hatchet.

The victim was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, police identified Ray Anthony Ingram, 29, of Columbus, as the suspect in the attack, and was later taken into custody by officers as he walked down 6th street.

Police say Ingram admitted to his involvement in the incident and was charged with felonious assault before being transported to the Licking County Justice Center.