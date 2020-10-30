Columbus man charged in murder of White Castle store manager

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged with the murder of a White Castle manager as part of a 12-count indictment filed against him.

Mark C. Reynolds, 29, is charged in the death of store manager Amanda Rush on Oct. 23, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Friday afternoon.

“Mark Reynolds went on an early morning two-hour crime spree, committing murder and multiple other felonies, leaving nine victims along the way,” O’Brien said in a news release.

Reynolds also faces charges of robbery, assault and breaking and entering. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

According to the release, it began about 5 a.m. as Reynolds climbed into the passenger’s side of semi truck at the same time as the driver. Reynolds pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he drive him away from the area. The driver ran to a nearby fire station and reported the encounter.

About an hour later, the prosecutor said, Reynolds entered a White Castle at West Broad Street and North Wilson Road. Reynolds fired his gun into a group of five employees behind the counter. Rush, 30, was struck in the head and died at the scene. Another employee, age 57, was shot in the wrist.

Reynolds then fled to a PNC Bank on West Broad, where the prosecutor said he fired shots at glass doors, and finally to a Certified gas station down the street, where he shot and struck the passenger’s door of a car traveling down Broad Street.

Reynolds barricaded himself inside the gas station before being arrested shortly before 7 a.m.