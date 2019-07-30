Columbus man charged in Dec. 2018 shooting death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man wanted in connection with a December 2018 killing has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas, and returned to Ohio.

Mohamed Weliyou, 24, of Columbus, was arraigned on one count of murder Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. His bond is set at $1 million.

On Dec. 29, 2018, Columbus Police responded to 826 Wedgewood Dr. at about 9:40 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of 19-year-old Amadi Noor Bakari, who medics pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.

As a condition of his bond, Weliyou is not to possess firearms or ammunition or commit further acts of violence. He is also to stay away from witnesses and their families.

His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing in municipal court scheduled for Aug. 8.