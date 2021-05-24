Columbus man charged after allegedly hitting officer in head with liquor bottle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A special duty police officer was allegedly hit in the head with a liquor bottle by a suspect during a robbery at a west Columbus grocery store earlier this month.

According to Columbus Police, on May 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m., an officer working special duty at a Kroger store at 3600 Soldano Boulevard was alerted to a cashier yelling for someone to stop.

The officer saw Muhidin Hussein, 32, of Columbus, running toward him with four unopen bottles of Hennessy liquor, police said.

When the officer ordered Hussein to stop, the man kept running toward the officer. He then allegedly raised one of the bottles and hit the officer in the head, according to police. The officer was knocked to the ground and had to receive two staples.

Hussein was caught by additional officers after a short chase.

Hussein is charged with robbery and assault of a peace officer.