Police searching for man who broke into Columbus car wash

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are still searching for a man that broke into and damaged a Mr. Good Car Wash on March 22.

Authorities say the suspect broke into the car wash and located 3820 Sullivant Avenue causing thousands of dollars of damages.

Reports also state that he stole some car air fresheners, car phone charges and snacks.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

