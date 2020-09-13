Columbus man arrested for OVI after confrontation in Genoa Township

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCHM) — A Columbus man with three prior OVI charges was arrested again for OVI Saturday night after he had a confrontation with another man in Genoa Township.

According to Genoa Township Police, the 50-year-old man allegedly made a comment to another man’s young daughters. When the father confronted the man, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot him.

When police arrived to the area of Spring Run Drive, they immediately began a high-risk traffic stop, at which time the suspect allegedly tested 3 1/2 times the legal limit for intoxication.

Genoa Police said the man has three prior OVI arrests.

Police said they don’t know why the man was in the area.

The driver does have a valid license, police said.

Genoa Police said they are continuing to investigate possible charges on the alleged threats the suspect made.