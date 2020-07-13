Columbus man arrested after allegedly leading police on multi-county chase in stolen landscaping truck

Corey Castle, 35, of Columbus was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through two counties Sunday morning. PHOTO: Plain City Police Dept.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH)– A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested after police say he lead them on a wild chase through Union and Madison Counties Sunday morning.

According to the Plain City Police Department, one of their officers tried to stop Corey Castle after he was allegedly speeding through town in a landscaping truck. Officers say Castle would not stop, and during a chase that lead them to London and onto I-70 through a fence at the OSU Molley Caren Agricultural Center, speeds topped 80 mph.

The Plain City Police Department also says Castle tried to hit a sheriff’s deputy who was deploying stop sticks near SR 38 and US 29 to try to stop him.

Once on I-70, police say Castle crashed into a semi and into a ditch before running away on foot.

Castle was located and arrested a short time later with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department, according to police.

It was eventually discovered that the landscaping truck was stolen from a business in Hilliard.

Castle is currently in Tri-County Regional Jail on felony charges of Failure to Comply as well as various traffic related charges. Police say he is also on federal probation after being convicted of theft of firearms.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit.