Columbus man accused of shining spotlight on CPD helicopter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A south side man is facing up to eight years in prison after police say he shined a powerful spotlight at a Columbus police helicopter.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, it happened around 9 p.m. on September 6. Police were on the way to a report of a burglary when the crew was repeatedly hit in the cockpit with an extremely bright spotlight.

The crew was able to determine the source and location of the light and directed other officers to a home on Lilley Avenue.

“Once ground police arrived at the suspect’s home, a Hyper Tough 3.7v model number 9930 spotlight was recovered,” O’Brien stated.

O’Brien said the spotlight interfered with the crew’s ability to fly safely.

Terrell Jeron Richards, 30, is facing a felony count of interfering with the operations of an aircraft with a laser.

“This defendant faces up to eight years in prison if convicted of the count in this indictment,” said O’Brien.