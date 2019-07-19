Columbus man accused of killing girlfriend’s brother arraigned in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother was officially arraigned in court Friday.

Savon Frost, 24, was formally arraigned on two counts of murder and three counts of tampering with evidence in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Friday.

Frost has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The judge in the case set Frost’s bond at $500,000 surety, $10,000 recognizance.

As part of his bail, Frost needs to stay away from the victims, witnesses and their addresses.

According to Columbus Police, Frost allegedly shot and killed James L. Bishop, 29, on July 8.

Police responded to the Post Oak Station Apartments on the 3500 block of O’Donnell Court after one of Bishop’s family members found him unresponsive and covered in blood inside the apartment, according to police.

“The resident told police that the victim, along with his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend Savon Frost had been staying with her at her residence for the past several days and that prior to her going to bed, the victim, his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend were all arguing with each other,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

After the shooting, O’Brien said Frost went to his brother’s house, changed his clothes and discarded his dirty clothes on a COTA bus.

Investigators in the case said family members brought Bishop’s sister and Frost back to the scene where both were taken into custody.

According to police, a physical altercation between Frost and Bishop led to the shooting.