Columbus Man accused of groping child on COTA bus

Ohio Department of Health investigating possible case of coronavirus
COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police say they arrested a man accused of touching a child inappropriately on a COTA bus.

Stephan Howitz, 55, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

According to Columbus Police, a COTA passenger witnessed Howitz inappropriately touch a 7-year old girl on January 25.

Police say that he’s a suspect in another incident where an adult was inappropriately touched.

“The investigation by CPD’s Special Victim’s Bureau led to today’s arrest,” said Sgt. Rich Weiner, CPD Sexual Assault Unit.

