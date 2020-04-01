Columbus man accused of faking coronavirus to avoid arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein issued a warning to anyone who attempts to avoid citation or arrest by faking COVID-19 symptoms.

Police say a man pretended to have COVID-19 in order to flee a scene of an apparent break-in on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that the suspect claimed to have trouble breathing and was flailing on the ground coughing.

City Attorney Klein said he won’t stand for such behavior.

“The overwhelming majority of Columbus residents are taking the threat of coronavirus seriously and doing their part to keep our community safe. However, there have been a few instances where people have exploited this pandemic to avoid arrest,” said City Attorney Klein. “This inappropriate behavior threatens our first responders and wastes time, money, and our scarce personal protective equipment. When charges are filed in these cases, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Police say they PPE and social distancing methods were used as an cautionary method.

The Columbus Fire Department medics determined that the suspect was pretending to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 after evaluation.