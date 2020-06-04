Columbus man, 63, charged with exposing himself to children in stores

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Columbus man has been arrested and charged with public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl and her mother.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Brown, of Columbus, was arrested Wednesday, June 3, and is currently in custody at the Franklin County jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a mother and her 11-year-old daughter were shopping in the Old Navy on Olentangy River Road in Clinton Township on May 27 when Brown approached nearby and began looking at women’s sandals.

Brown then allegedly bent down on one knee with his other leg opening away from his body, exposing himself to the 11-year-old. He then allegedly approached the pair again in the swimsuit section of the store and again did the same thing, allegedly exposing himself to both the mother and daughter.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brown may have had physical contact with the girl by touching his genitals against her back.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown exited the store and then went to a nearby Target, where he allegedly attempted to expose himself in the same way several times to different women.

Brown is charged with public indecency and may face additional charges of gross sexual imposition.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brown was arrested in May 2019 in connection with a similar incident in Upper Arlington involving a 16-year-old. Brown pleaded guilty to that charge and was placed on probation.