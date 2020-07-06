Columbus Library suspends limited services inside buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Metropolitan Library will be closing all of their branch doors again due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

The library has suspended the limited services they were offering inside some branches as part of its phased reopening and will now return to an all curbside pickup system.

“The move comes in response to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County and warnings from Gov. Mike DeWine and public health officials,” the library said in a press release.

