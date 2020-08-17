Columbus libraries again offering job skills, help finding work

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library is now offering job search services at its Franklinton and Hilltop branches.

With Job Help, customers can get personalized job search help, technology skills training, and information about how to connect with local resources and the state unemployment office.

Jon Mullineaux, one of the library’s Job Help experts at the Franklinton branch, said there was a need for the service before the pandemic. Now, he says, the need is “tremendous.”

“They can come in for 50 minutes and use a computer and we’ve got this section (of the library) for the Job Help center where myself and another person can help people in-person,” Mullineaux said.

Library spokesman Ben Zenitsky says the service fits with the library’s mission.

“Public libraries are all about responding to the needs of the community and right now, one of the biggest needs we’re seeing in the communities we serve is job help,” Zenitsky said.

The library also offers access to thousands of self-help, online training videos.

“From anything on how to use Microsoft Excel, how to bulk up your resume, how to use Photoshop,” Zenitsky said. “Anything that you could add to your resume to give you that added leg up when it comes to landing a job.”