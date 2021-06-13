Columbus leaders call for Juneteenth ceasefire of violence in city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus community leaders are calling for a ceasefire in honor of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.

At a press conference outside a barber shop Sunday, city leaders are pleading with people to make a change and encourage one another to end the violence.

As of Sunday, the city has 89 homicides for 2021.

“We have exceeded the homicide rate of where we were last year, and that is unacceptable,” said Charity Martin-King, president-elect of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

This is why leaders are care calling for a 24-hour cease fire on Saturday, June 19, the Juneteenth holiday which celebrates the emancipation of slaves in America.

The press conference featured dozens of local activists, including pastors, educators, and business owners like Al Edmondson.

Edmondson has been running the A Cut Above The Rest barbershop in Columbus for more than 30 years, and says the violence has gotten out of hand.

“We have to do something,” he said. “We have to send a message, not only to the city of Columbus, but send it to the nation, because all of this is going around as people are coming out of COVID.”