Columbus leaders agree to permanent plan to reduce arrests for non-violent offenses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Thursday that city officials have agreed to make permanent a policy aimed at decreasing the number of individuals arrested for non-violent offenses.

Under the policy, most defendants with non-violent misdemeanor warrants will no longer be arrested on their outstanding warrant. Instead, they will receive a second summons, or order to appear in front of a judge, according to Klein.

“We have been called to fundamentally rethink our criminal justice system – through big, systemic reforms and in day-to-day changes,” said Klein. “This policy will make a real impact on our system and reduce the number of non-violent people we’re unnecessarily arresting. This change also frees up police officers to focus on real issues and violent crime in our community.”

Officers will have discretion when it comes to deciding to provide a second summons. If a person repeatedly fails to make a court date, judges have the ability to have them arrested.

The policy was first implemented to help reduce the jail population in response to COVID-19.