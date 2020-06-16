Columbus kicks off Pride Week with virtual presentation, City Hall lighting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The start of Pride Week 2020 in Columbus looked a bit different due to the coronavirus.

Instead of the usual public celebration, the city’s kick-off event was held virtually.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Harding, Mayor Andrew Ginther, and Auditor Megan Kilgore kicked off the week by lighting up City Hall in rainbow colors and a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus.

The virtual event also included the presentation of the Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award, an annual recognition presented to individuals who promote LGBTQ rights, to Letha Pugh.

The full virtual ceremony is available above.