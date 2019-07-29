Columbus Jewish women’s council holds back to school store

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Council of Jewish Women, Columbus section helped 75 students with their back to school needs Sunday by opening a back to school store.

Children got to work with their own personal shopper to pick out items they need to succeed at school.

“This is a way for us to give back to the community, to be able to provide children with an experience where they get to shop for some new school clothing, new school backpacks, new winter coats,” said Lauren Bar-Lev, co-chairwoman of the organization.

This was the first year for the event.

