Columbus Jewish community encourages pride, strength, in defiance of N.Y. antisemitic stabbings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ Jewish community is standing with those in New York Sunday following an antisemitic attack that left five people injured.

Local Jewish leaders are encouraging Jews across central Ohio to proudly light their menorahs and put them in their windows tonight, the eighth and final night of Hanukkah.

At Nationwide Area during the Blue Jackets game, a menorah was lit up in front of the whole crowd.

The lighting at the game was already planned before the New York attack Saturday.

The lighting is part of Chabad’s Hanukkah celebrations.

But local leaders said it now carries more importance and is a great way to respond to the attack in New York.

A man stabbed and wounded five people Saturday night as they gathered at a rabbi’s home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah.

The attack comes after several other antisemitic attacks were reported in New York this week.

About halfway through the first period of Sunday’s Blue Jackets game, Chabad Columbus lit the menorah in front of thousands.

The organization JewishColumbus also responded to the attack and how the lighting is a public symbol of strength, pride, and support within the entire Columbus community.

“We just want people to show their pride and put their menorahs out tonight,” said Justin Shaw, JewishColumbus’ director of community relations. “It is the last night of Hanukkah and just be proud to be Jewish. The moment that we hide who we are, the terrorists and all the people trying to do harm to us have won.”