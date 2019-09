We ended our second annual NBC4 Today Summer of Giving with our friends from Besa in a big way. We joined a team of 300 volunteers to benefit Flying Horse Farms and the Serious Fun Children’s Network through the A&F Challenge.

Besa organizes the massive volunteer crew and according to Besa founder Matthew Goldstein, there was a wait list to be a part of event. "This is one of our most popular events," said Goldstein. "It really brings out everyone from the community from every walk of life in every community in Columbus to come here, give back and do good work together."