Columbus honors local African Americans with the James Preston Poindexter Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Hall said they honored six African American leaders for their contributions to the City of Columbus.

Their commemoration is apart of the city’s second annual Black History celebration.

The honorees were award with the James Preston Poindexter Award. An award named after the first black member of the Columbus City Council.

Mayor Andrew Ginther commented on these honorees service to the community and its importance.

“Black History is American history,” said Mayor Ginther. “Black History is Ohio history. Black History is Columbus’ history.”

On Wednesday the city recognized John H. Gregory, Curtis Moody, Ann B. Walker, Francisca Figueroa, and Willie L. Gaddis.

Many of the people honored considered Columbus home including Ann B. Walker.

Walker was the first female in broadcast management at Channel 4 and she says the position came with great responsibility.

“I can look around and see people I’ve opened doors for, and they in-turn, this is the beauty of it, they in-turn have opened doors for other people,” said Walker.

Walker continued to say she realized the magnitude of her promotion and its effect on the African American community in our society. And used her platform to prove they were equal and give them a voice.

Service attendees say history was made today at City Hall.

Current council-member, Priscilla Tyson, is the longest-serving African American female on city council.

A goal she says never was planned, but a journey she’s glad to be on.

“One I’m going to be a role model for other girls and especially black girls,” said Tyson. “Also just to be able to have served for right now for 13 years in this body to be able to help out community to prosper.”

Tyson was the only person honored who was not told about her award.