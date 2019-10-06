Columbus honors fallen firefighters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of Columbus firefighters and family members gathered Sunday to honor firefighters who died over the past year.

Services were held nationwide. Columbus’ was held by the eternal flame along Marconi Blvd.

“It’s a reminder that every day and every shift in every part of this city, runs are being made where firefighters are putting themselves at risk,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

This year 29 retired or active duty Columbus firefighters lost their lives. Shane Brintlinger, Edward Gibbons and John Ritchey all died in the line of duty.

“We’re still in the grieving process,” said Battalion Chief Steve Martin. “There’s still people going to work every morning and expecting them to be sitting at the kitchen table having a cup of coffee next to them. So this is part of that grieving process.”

To honor each of the firefighters, their name was red followed by a ring of the bell on the monument with the eternal flame.

“It brings up all kinds of different emotions,” Martin said.

Several city leaders including Ginther and City Council President Shannon Hardin spoke at the service.

“When bad things happen, they don’t call me as council president, they don’t call the mayor first,” said Hardin. “They call these firefighters and so it’s important that we come, it’s important that we say thank you, it’s important that we remember their sacrifice and their service.”

The service was also an opportunity to honor the late firefighters’ families, to remind them they are not forgotten and neither are their loved ones.

“Your family members went into somebody else’s home to make them better. That’s the definition of a hero,” Columbus Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor told the people in attendance.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags on public buildings and grounds be flown at half staff for the day.