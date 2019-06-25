Columbus honors African American Male Wellness Initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council members are designating June as Men’s Health Month in an effort to improve overall well being.

City Council members paused Monday to recognize the work of the National African American Male Wellness Initiative, of which NBC 4 is a proud sponsor.

The founder of the National African American Male Wellness Initiative, John Gregory, said he’s come a long way, from protesting outside council chambers to being honored inside those same chambers.

“Age changes you, and I’m protesting differently now, by doing,” he said. “Having the opportunity to create the African American Male Wellness was an opportunity not only for me to talk about something, to do something, and it was an honor to have them recognize the good work that all of us are doing as a community.”

This year’s Wellness Walk is Saturday, Aug. 10. The group steps off from Livingston Park at 9:30 a.m., with health screenings beginning at 7 a.m.