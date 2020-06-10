Columbus homicide suspect arrested in Massachusetts

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WPRI) A man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a bar fight in Ohio earlier this year has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Troy Duncan Capers II, 37, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts, WPRI reported.

According to Columbus police, Capers shot and killed Joseph Edward Fisher, 27, at a bar on the 3500 block of Parsons Avenue on January 4.

Police say Capers was involved in a minor altercation with patrons of the bar earlier in the night, left the area but returned later with a handgun and shot Fisher before leaving the area.

Capers has been charged with one count of muder for Fisher’s death.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.