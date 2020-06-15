Columbus’ Hollywood Casino to open this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Hollywood Casio will reopen its doors Friday with new policies and health safety protocols. The casino closed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are very excited to reopen Hollywood Casino on Friday, June 19 beginning at 6 a.m. While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” said Birney.

New policies include social distancing with limited capacity on the gaming floors, and guests playing table games will be required to wear a mask.

Casino employees will also be required to wear masks.

CLICK HERE for more information on the casino’s COVID-19 policies.