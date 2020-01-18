Live Now
Wintry mix moves through Central Ohio
Columbus health IT company Aver raises $27M

by: Columbus Business First

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Aver Inc., which makes data analytics software for more standardized pricing of medical procedures, has raised $27 million to spur even faster growth.

Cox Enterprises led the round with participation from returning investors Drive Capital LLC, Heritage Group, Hearst Ventures and NCT Ventures. Columbus-based Drive moved Aver to Columbus in 2014 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

So-called “bundled payments” have been gaining ground in health plans. Based on analysis of vast numbers of cases, a bundle can set a price for a knee replacement as a single care episode, rather than fragmented charges for the implant, the operating room, the doctor, the gauze and so on.

The 10-year-old company says it’s been the industry’s fastest-growing platform for bundled payments for the past two years.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

