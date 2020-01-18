Columbus health IT company Aver raises $27M

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Aver Inc., which makes data analytics software for more standardized pricing of medical procedures, has raised $27 million to spur even faster growth.

Cox Enterprises led the round with participation from returning investors Drive Capital LLC, Heritage Group, Hearst Ventures and NCT Ventures. Columbus-based Drive moved Aver to Columbus in 2014 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

So-called “bundled payments” have been gaining ground in health plans. Based on analysis of vast numbers of cases, a bundle can set a price for a knee replacement as a single care episode, rather than fragmented charges for the implant, the operating room, the doctor, the gauze and so on.

The 10-year-old company says it’s been the industry’s fastest-growing platform for bundled payments for the past two years.

