Columbus gym owner says someone slashed inflatable holiday decorations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local gym owner is not letting recent damage to his inflatable holiday decorations take the air out of the holiday spirit. Some of the inflatables outside Go Fitness’ Grandview location are now patched up with tape.

Owner Nick Osborne says four of the 20 inflatables on display were slashed sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. On Friday he fixed them using heavy duty tape.

“I can’t let one person ruin our 500, 700 members, the neighborhood, everybody else, just because one person decided to be a jerk about it,” he said.

Osborne has owned the gym for 19 years. He’s put the inflatables up every year. The decorations aren’t just a tradition for him but also for the gym members and surrounding neighborhood.

“If we don’t put them up right after Thanksgiving we get a ton of people asking are you going to put them up or not,” Osborne said.

A lot of planning goes into the display. According to Osborne it then takes about 20 hours to set them all up. Gym members look forward to seeing them before and after working out.

“Workouts can be work and this makes it a lot of fun,” said Jean Schelhorn.



Osborne told NBC4 a similar incident happened five years ago. This time around he considered taking the inflatables down all together, but decided against realizing how much they mean to gym and community members alike.

“We’ve always been part of the community so if this helps bring some joy back into people’s lives we’ll be happy to do it,” he said.

He does expect he’ll have to fix the tape regularly from now until the decorations are taken down for the season. Osborne also said he has filed a police report.