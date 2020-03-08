Columbus group “Calling All Dads” to be involved in children’s lives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus group is calling on all dads.

Saturday morning, a breakfast kicked off the movement to encourage fathers to be more involved in their children’s lives.

It’s led in part by the African American Male Wellness Walk Committee.

At the event, fathers pledged to get to know their children’s teachers, read more, limit screen time and be more active.

“The more that men are engaged, the less likely the children are to have troublesome issues in school, the more likely they are to go on and excel in their classroom work and long-term, they’re less likely to drop out,” said Marlon Platt, a member of Calling All Dads.

The group hopes to get at least 100 dads to sign their pledge by this summer.

