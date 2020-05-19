Columbus floodwalls being activated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Floodwalls on Columbus’ south side are being activated by the Columbus Department of Public Utilities.

The city confirms they are activating the floodgates at Greenlawn and Harmon Avenues.

There are additional floodwalls at Souder Avenue, Frank Road, and State Route 315 that are not being acitvated at this time.. Activation is triggered by measurements from the rivers and in consideration of measurements taken upstream.

The stop log gate fits together like Legos. Crews will stack heavy duty beams across the road to prevent floodwaters from the Scioto River from crossing into Franklinton.

The process will take hours and will impact traffic, shutting down streets in the areas of the gates.

Columbus Division of Police officers are on scene to handle the traffic issues.

A spokesman for public utilities said activating the gate installation process is done as a precaution.

Floodwall gate at Harmon Ave & Frank Rd.

Floodwall gate at Greenlawn Ave. under I-71

According to CPD’s traffic unit, the city has activated or partially activated the Greenlawn Floodwall twice in the past four years.