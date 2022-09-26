FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus are back on the rise again, but only slightly from two weeks ago.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.53, which is 5 cents higher than two weeks ago and 6.7 cents higher than one month ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas rose 3.2 cents in the last week to $3.67 a gallon on average but that is still down 17.5 cents from one month ago.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.08 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99.