COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A most welcome trend continued at area gas stations one week before a surge in holiday travel.

Prices at the pump in Columbus plummeted to under $3 per gallon. GasBuddy reported the average gas price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $2.90, which is 20.3 cents lower than the average price one week ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The average price per gallon has now dropped 20, 18, 16 and 19 cents over each of the last four weeks, or 73 cents lower per gallon than one month ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 11.9 (57.1 cents from one month ago), down to $3.09 a gallon on average. The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.48 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79.