COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area saw quite a jump in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the price of gasoline around Columbus has increased 15.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.26, Monday.

In the past month, gas prices are more than 14 cents higher in the Columbus area and $1.28 than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.88, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive is $3.44, a difference of 56 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30.