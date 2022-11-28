COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s not $1.99 from Sheetz cheap, but gas prices did drop last week, according to the latest update from GasBuddy.

GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 16.7 cents per gallon to an average of $3.45. Prices at the pump are also 16.3 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, however they are still 28.1 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, down to $3.52 a gallon on average. This is about 16 cents lower than what was originally predicted over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus area was priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89.