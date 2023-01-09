COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits at $3.29 per gallon.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The average price per gallon is now 13.9 cents higher than one month ago, and 18.1 cents higher than one year ago.

Nationally, gasoline has increased 8.2 cents per gallon, up to $3.25 on average. The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.85 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59.