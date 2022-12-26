COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lower gas prices is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

Prices at the pump in Columbus continued to drop, albeit not as much as in recent weeks. GasBuddy reported the average gas price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $2.84, which is 6.2 cents lower than the average price one week ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The average price per gallon has now dropped 62.4 cents lower per gallon than one month ago and 79 cents lower than five weeks ago.

Nationally, gas has dropped 4.9 cents per gallon, down to $3.05 on average, or 50.21 cents lower from one month ago. The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.35 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99.