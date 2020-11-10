Columbus gang member sentenced to 15 years for racketeering, drug charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man officials said played a large part in a gang’s drug operations in Portsmouth has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, Eric Henderson Sr., 41, participated extensively in planning and organizing the Crips’ drug operations by recruiting people to carry out drug trafficking.

DeVillers’ office said Henderson was a member of the T&A Crips, which got its name from Trevitt and Atcheson streets in Columbus, where its members predominately reside.

According to DeVillers’ office, in the summer of 2015, T&A, under the leadership of Henderson, began to deliver large amounts of heroin, crack, and oxycodone from Columbus to Portsmouth on a weekly basis.

Henderson, also knows as “Easy,” pleaded guilty in March 2019 to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of herion.

Members of the gang have been charged with five murders between July 2012 and March 2016, according to DeVillers’ office.