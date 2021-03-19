Columbus Franklinton neighborhood police reports March 11-18

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The following incidents were reported in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus between March 11 and March 18, 2021.

3/11/2021

5xx Helen St. — Resident was walking in the area after hearing gunshots an hour earlier. He found casings on the street in front of a home and called police saying a home was struck by gunfire. Police recovered six casings. Witness told police shots were fired from a newer model white Cadillac that drove south on Helen Street.

2xx S. Cypress Ave. — Woman reports her daughter’s boyfriend broke out her front windshield.

Broad and Central — A Chevy Tahoe stolen from Hertz was recovered by police. A suspect was detained.

3/12/2021

14xx Stimmel Rd. — Woman reports a debit card was stolen from her car and was used at a gas station and grocery store.

3/13/2021

2xx S. Central Ave. — Man reports his home was burglarized and several items taken. Surveillance video shows suspects leaving with black bags. Officers believe the rear sliding glass door was not properly latched and that was how the unknown suspects entered the residence.

14xx W. Rich St. — Woman says someone made fraudulent purchases on a credit card.

3/14/2021

1xx N Guilford Ave. — Woman says she was slapped by her cousin’s child while trying to break up a fight.

2xx S. Glenwood Ave. — Man reports someone used rocks to smash a garage door in the alleyway behind his home.

N. Central Ave. — Man reports two men he recently fired tried to assault him. The suspects left after the man pulled out a concealed handgun. When he arrived home, he found his front window smashed by a rock.

3/15/2021

8xx Greenfield Dr. — Apartment complex employee reports rent drop box was stolen from outside office wall by juvenile suspects. Unsure if any checks were inside.

16xx Sullivant Ave. — Ford F-150 pickup truck reported stolen.

3/16/2021

11xx W. Mound St. — Nissan Altima reported stolen.

W. Park Ave. — Victim says items were taken from a rental property by a former tenant.

595 Van Buren Ave. — Suspect was given a trespass warning after causing a disturbance at the Van Buren Shelter.

3/17/2020

2xx Avondale Avenue — Hyndai Accent reported stolen. Victim says he left the key in the ignition while he went out to get his wallet.

Brehl Ave. — A Bryco .25 caliber handgun was reported stolen from a home.

1xx Schultz Ave. — Man reports a contractor from his job site threatened to ‘beat him up.’ Victim says suspect has called multiple times and made threats.