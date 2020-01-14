Columbus, Franklin Co. law enforcement unveil 2020 plan to combat addiction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio leaders unveiled the goals and objectives of their 2020 Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan Tuesday.

Working together, their goals are to reduce the number of overdoses, the number of overdose deaths and the spread of blood-borne infectious diseases throughout the region.

“Working together as a community is the number one thing, the number one plan,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus health commissioner.

The plan, if successful, will result in a 15 percent reduction in both the number of overdoses and overdose deaths.

To help combat the epidemic, officials also want to increase the number of naloxone trainings by 100 percent over the next year, while also increasing the number of naloxone doses distributed by 30 percent.

Naloxone is a drug used to combat the effects of an overdose.

Additionally, leaders plan to improve the community’s access to treatment and recovery centers.

“They [the public] are going to see more education, more Narcan training, and more availability for those who have a substance use disorder to get care and treatment, in a variety of different places, here in our area,” said Roberts.

Those who have family members impacted by addiction are grateful for leaders attempting to tackle the issue.

In 2012, Heidi Riggs’s daughter, Marin, died from a heroin overdose.

“It helps me to know that Marin’s death wasn’t in vain by seeing the actions that they’re taking, but it can’t just be metrics and numbers,” Riggs said. “It truly has to be an action plan where we’re going to be able to see that it’s making a difference.”

To view the plan in its entirety, click here.