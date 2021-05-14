Columbus Food Adventures relaunches walking tours

Photo by Jeffry Konczal for Business First COLUMBUS, Ohio–Participants on a Columbus Food Adventures tour of Stauf’s Roasting taste coffee Saturday, March 16th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Food Adventures is back in the tour game.

The Columbus-based culinary tour company this weekend is relaunching several of its walking tours, including those on Grandview Avenue, in Old Worthington, German Village, Franklinton, and the Brewery District.

Tours are limited to 10 people for now and masks will be required indoors for the next few weeks as Ohio’s Covid-19 regulations remain in place. Those rules will end June 2 when the state lifts its health orders, though businesses are still free to set their own mask and social distancing policies.

Columbus Food Adventures Co-owner Bethia Woolf said the group is still working on policies, but will take the lead from the restaurants it works with on the tours. They’re having those discussions now.

More tours will be added through the summer and that could include the classic driving tours. Woolf said the initial plan was to hold off that aspect until September, but that could change.

“As we get a sense for people’s comfort level, we may move that up sooner,” she said. “That’ll be dictated by comfort levels, demand and restaurant availability.”

The self-driven taco truck tour likely will stay in that format.

The resumption of walking tours is a welcome return to at least some of the old business for Columbus Food Adventures, which endured one of the more radical pandemic-driven makeovers in the past year.

Unable to bring groups into restaurants Woolf and husband/co-founder Andy Dehus instead brought food to the people. Its Trust Fall program delivered surprise meals from area restaurant to customers. It often sold out. It also launched a gift box business utilizing local merchants.

Woolf said that as tours restart, they are scaling back Trust Fall, though it is still available.

Woolf and Dehus talked with Columbus Business First this past fall about how they adapted during the pandemic and what it could mean for the future of their business.

