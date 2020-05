COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter was transported to the hospital after an apartment fire.

Officials at the scene tell NBC4 the firefighter was experiencing shortness of breath and was transported to Dublin Methodist after helping fight an apartment fire near the 2600 block of Sandbury Blvd.

Fire officials say the fire was a result of an issue with the bathroom fan in an apartment.

Everyone got out with no injury.

This incident is still being investigated.