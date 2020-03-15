1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 36 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Columbus firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

UPDATE 3/15: 36 cases of novel coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio. Two additional cases have been confirmed in Franklin County, outside of Columbus. One confirmed case is a Columbus firefighter. There will be a press conference from Gov. DeWine and ODH at 3pm. Stream that live on our coronavirus in Ohio page.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A firefighter has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) according to the Columbus Fire Division.

Fire officials say a 35-year-old firefighter who was assigned to Fire Station 24 at Karl and Morse Roads became ill last week.

Officials say the firefighter is being isolated at his home and is under physician care.

Currently, in Franklin County, there are three confirmed cases including the 35-year-old firefighter.

