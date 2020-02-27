Columbus firefighter on leave over alleged sexual misconduct

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — A firefighter has been placed on leave without pay after being charged with sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Walter Lash, 54, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and importuning on a telecommunication device with a minor.

A statement from the Columbus Division of Fire tonight confirms the arrest and charges against firefighter Walt Lash. “This is devastating news to the division, and is in no way representative of the values that define us as public servants.

“Lash will be afforded due process in court as anyone would be, and then will face appropriate actions by the division of fire. He was immediately placed on leave without pay,” said Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Jail records show that Lash is currently in custody in Franklin County Jail, and will be arraigned on Thursday at 9am in Franklin County Municipal Court.