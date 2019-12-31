Columbus Fire working two-alarm house fire on Kinnear and Kenney Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Fire is working to put out a two-alarm fire at a house at the intersection of Kinnear and Kenney roads after a vehicle crashed into the building.

According to Clinton Twp Police, roads are shut down on Kenney and Kinnear northbound to Woody Hayes, southbound to Rhoda, westbound to the railroad tracks and eastbound to Northstar.

Columbus Fire Chief Martin says a car crashed into the house, breaking a gas line and causing the fire. CFD has shut off the valve. Crews were dispatched to 930 Kinnear Road

Two occupants from the vehicle were treated at the scene, Martin said.

The structure on fire is near the OSU auto research plant.

Investigators are on the scene. We’ll update this story as we learn more.