One person injured in natural gas explosion at city building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to reports of a fire possibly caused by an explosion on the city’s west side.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters are responding to a call of a commercial fire at the city’s water, sewer and power building on Dublin Road.

According to fire department personnel, a maintenance person was working on a heater when it started to leak natural gas. The gas ignited and the fire was put out immediately by a sprinkler.

One person was transported to OSU in stable condition with burns.

No further information was available at this time.