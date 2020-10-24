Columbus Fire, others hold drug takeback day, hand out fresh food

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire and the RREACT team held a Community Safety Day Saturday as part of the DEA National Drug Takeback Day.

The fire department provided a safe place to dispose of unwanted prescription medications, with a number of other groups joining to help promote good health.

Residents were able to stop by the Columbus Division of Fire’s training academy and drop off the unwanted drugs without leaving their car. In addition, free fresh produce was provided by Jordan’s Crossing and the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, receive free Narcan and training from the division’s RREACT addiction response team, receive important fire prevention tips, and receive a free flu shot from Columbus Health.

“The DEA stands with all our state and local partners, such as the Columbus Division of Fire, Columbus Police Division, RREACT and Project Hope,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mauricio Jimenez in a statement. “This is DEA’s opportunity to work with the community in the hopes to make it stronger. This is the community’s opportunity to be part of the solution and be part of the front lines by disposing of pharmaceuticals in a safe and proper manner. By all of us working together, we can give our children hope for a happier and healthier life.”

Many young people begin abusing drugs available in their own homes, according to Columbus Police Officer Kenneth O’Quinn, a member of the RREACT team.

“That’s why our sign says ‘Don’t Be a Dealer.’ Unused prescription drugs can often find their way into the hands of curious young people,” O’Quinn said.