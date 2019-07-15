Columbus Fire Dept. urges smoke detector check following recall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Columbus Fire Department is asking residents to check their smoke detectors after a recall for about 180,000 smoke alarms nationwide due to failure to make an alarm sound because of a faulty switch.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice after 134 Universal Security Instrument smoke alarms were reported not working properly when tested after installation.

“Most of these have already been checked and determined to be malfunctioning and replaced, but if there are a few out there, we want to catch them,” said Battalion Fire Chief Steve Martin.

The recalled universal smoke detectors are model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB, which can be found on the back of the detector.

Martin said the smoke detectors were sold online and at specialty retailers from July 2015 to December 2016.

The company said if you have a hardwired model, you don’t need to worry.

“The ones that are recalled are 10-year lithium batteries. There’s not even a battery to change. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.,” said Martin.

The Columbus Fire Department said if you are in need of a smoke detector or need one installed, a firefighter will come out to your home and install one for you.

The Smoke Alarm Hotline is 614-724-0935.