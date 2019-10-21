Columbus Fire Dept. asking for help with eastside fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fire Department is asking for help finding someone.

Firefighters are trying to get the whole picture of what happened at a fire on the city’s east side about a week ago.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Investigators said there was a fire near Weyant and Livingston avenues on the night of Oct. 10, near an American Legion post, churches, and a few blocks from the metropolitan library.

“We do feel that there’s some people that have maybe seen some things or have some information,” said Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin.

Fire department officials were able to secure some images of people in the area, including one man who was on a COTA bus around that time and they are asking for the public’s help identifying him so he can be reached.

“If anybody can help us locate this person, we would appreciate it,” Martin said. “If you recognize this individual, you could give us a call, that would be a big help.”

The number to call if you recognize this person or know anyone who was in the area at the time is 614-645-3011 and ask for the Fire and Explosive Investigative Unit.