Columbus Fire Department prepares recruits for physical and mental toll of the job

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fire Department celebrated the graduation of the department’s 109th recruiting class Friday.

The group will begin work as early as Sunday and after training them both physically and mentally, the department says they are ready.

“It’s definitely a surreal moment,” said Chad Helsel, part of the 109th class. “I can say it’s a real sense of accomplishment.”

The recruits trained for seven months at the academy to make it to this moment, but one thing differed for this class than those before them.

This year, the Members Support Unit began training the recruits on mental health.

The group started in September and works to help firefighters who are or could one day struggle with the stress and trauma of the job.

“The old school idea of we can take it, we’re tough, we can handle anything on our own, but we want to give them help and resources and let them know it’s OK to reach out and there is a lot of things we can’t do on our own,” said Matt Schaffer, Columbus Firefighter and Members Support Unit.

Schaffer said they won’t know for a while if it makes a difference, but he’s hoping that starting conversations about mental health early could help one of these recruits down the road.

“We’re learning what to tell them, how to tell them, how to engage them at a time in their life when they’re extremely happy, they’re extremely proud and a lot of them can’t even fathom what it will be like to endure some of the things they’re going to see,” said Schaffer.